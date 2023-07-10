It doesn't get any more one sided than this.
Marulan FC completely destroyed a depleted Gunners side 11-1 at the Marulan Soccer Fields on Sunday, July 9 in cold and wet conditions and their captain James Will said it was as comfortable as the scoreboard suggested.
"Everyone worked well for each other, making it a very cruisy win," he said.
"I thought today would be tougher as they're not a bad team, but they had a few injuries, so it helped our cause."
The victory not only kept Marulan in touch with the table topping Narellan Jets, but winning by 10 goals was beneficial to their goal differential as well.
"We're trying hard to improve our goal difference, so we had to put away as many goals as we could and that's exactly what we did."
The results achieved by Marulan so far this season have been impressive and although the players only have time to train once a week, attendance is always excellent.
Will also said the team camaraderie was really high too.
"We had a bye last week, so we all went out and had a couple of beers to celebrate a former teammate's 40th birthday," he said.
"It was like a team bonding session."
Despite plenty of positive results and performances to be pleased about, Will said there was still a lot of room for improvement.
"I don't think we've played to our potential yet," he said.
"I think we've still got a bit that we can improve on and hopefully that comes at semifinal time.
"I want us to be sharper, more clinical in front of goal and to put in more effort, especially when it comes to our second balls."
Marulan FC have an important fortnight ahead of them and Will said he wanted to see a few more good results in that time.
They next play bottom placed Eschol Park at the same venue from 11am on Sunday, July 16.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
