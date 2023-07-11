Goulburn Post
Goulburn's u13 boys take home top prize, u14 girls finish second

By Lindsay Cosgrove
July 11 2023 - 6:00pm
U14 girls finish second in Football NSW Country Cup. Picture supplied.
The six Southern Tablelands Football Associations (STFA) representative soccer teams, which over weekend took part in the Football NSW Country Cup, had mixed success.

