The six Southern Tablelands Football Associations (STFA) representative soccer teams, which over weekend took part in the Football NSW Country Cup, had mixed success.
The u14 girls, who were in Forbes, were runners up with one draw, three wins and one loss.
In their first game, they held the strong Albury Wodonga team to a two all draw.
READ ALSO:
The STFA side was the only Team over the weekend to take points from the Border Team.
In fact, the Albury Coach said that the STFA Team was the only team to give their side a really hard game.
They then went on to record wins over Lachlan FC 2-0, Bathurst 5-0 and Orange 2-0 and in their last game, the girls went down 1-2 to Griffith.
In this game, the girls dug deep against Griffith which saw both sides play attacking football even though both teams had played five games in two days.
That amounted to a total of five hours of top class football.
At Goulburn, the local u13 boys were Cup winners, with Dubbo being runners up following a goaless draw in the final match.
This win gave the u14 representative team the double of winning the Branch Championships as well as the Country Cup.
As u12s last year, they were runners up in the Cup,
The STFA u12 girls, u12, u13 and u16 boys all had mixed results, with wins and draws in their Cup games.
They all improved in each game.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.