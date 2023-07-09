Goulburn Post
Goulburn's Belmore Park holds a NAIDOC celebration

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
July 10 2023 - 8:00am
Naidoc Week ended with a celebration at Belmore Park on Saturday, July 8 and those who braved the cold and wet weather were treated to a free barbecue and some lollies.

