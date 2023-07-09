Naidoc Week ended with a celebration at Belmore Park on Saturday, July 8 and those who braved the cold and wet weather were treated to a free barbecue and some lollies.
There was also a face painting station and local Koori Art and Craft on display at the event hosted by the Pejar LALC NAIDOC Committee.
The start of the week featured a Naidoc Family Day where attendees experienced a smoking ceremony, Indigenous storytelling and also had the opportunity to learn some songs in Wiradjuri languages.
Children created their own artwork using natural resources from the local area.
On Tuesday, the documentary After the Apology aired at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre.
The rate of Indigenous child removal has increased since former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd delivered the apology to the 'stolen generations' in 2008.
The documentary followed four grandmothers who started a national movement to place extended families as a key solution to the rising number of Aboriginal children in out-of-home care.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
