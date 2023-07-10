There's a great opportunity for those interested in giving martial arts a go.
The Goulburn Martial Arts Academy is holding an open day where people of all ages can have a taste of their little ninjas, Mat Monkeys Taekwondo, Brazilian jujitsu and mixed martial arts programs.
READ ALSO:
Academy director and head coach Craig Harmer said the event on Saturday, July 15 was like a free trial and hoped it would go as well as previous ones.
"We've run this before and it was a really big success," he said.
"It will be interesting to see how it goes because it won't be in the winter unlike last time."
The academy's experienced instructors will give a guided tour of the facility and showcase the techniques and skills taught.
Harmer said that wasn't the only trial available at the academy.
"Our programs are going really well at the moment and we have a promotion for our jujitsu program," he said.
"It's a seven day free trial and anyone can come in for the week.
"We had 10 new people turn up last week to fill out the classes."
The open day begins from 10am.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.