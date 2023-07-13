Goulburn Post
Bungonia firefighters honoured at RFS awards

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
July 13 2023 - 10:00am
Bungonia RFS members receive the National Emergency Medal at a special presentation on Sunday.
Bungonia Rural Fires Service crews have been presented with the National Emergency Medal for their efforts during the Black Summer bushfires.

