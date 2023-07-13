Bungonia Rural Fires Service crews have been presented with the National Emergency Medal for their efforts during the Black Summer bushfires.
More than 50 people packed out the Bungonia RFS Station on Saturday night for the presentation.
Terry Lewis has been captain of the Bungonia RFS for a decade and said it was a wonderful opportunity to come together in recognition of the firefighting efforts during the historic blazes of 2019-20.
"We had people come from all around the state to show their support which made it really special," Mr Lewis said. "From Yass to Goulburn, people showed up from all over."
14 firefighters were presented with medals for their efforts in fighting the devastation.
RFS NSW Zone Manager Peter Alley, accompanied by RFS Group Captain Graeme Walsh attended to present the medals.
Mr Lewis says that it was a real treat to have both of them there to recognise the firies' efforts.
"Peter travelled from Yass to make sure he could be there which was fantastic," he said.
Despite being a small station, the Bungonia RFS played a critical role in battling two major fires during Black Summer, taking part in the defence of the region from both the Currowan and Green Wattle Creek fires.
Crews were hurled into action on New Year's Eve of 2019 as enormous heat and swirling winds pushed the Currowan fire close to Bungonia Gorge. Efforts to hold that front back went well into the new year.
The Bungonia RFS played a role in defending other areas including Tallong and Marulan.
The National Emergency Medal is the highest honour a civilian can receive for their contributions to the community.
Mr Lewis has been serving the RFS since the late 1960s and believes the work he has seen over the past few years by the teams has been extraordinary.
"They have done an amazing job and deserve all the recognition they recieve."
Attendees were provided with finger food within the station by the team's catering officer Gale Lewis.
Mr Lewis said the night was a success in being able to acknowledge the hard work of the crews.
"Everyone had a really great night celebrating their hard work over a really tough time."
