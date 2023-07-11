Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Goulburn's Dirty Reds men have two defeats despite promising signs

By Chris Gordon
July 11 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Goulburn Dirty Reds First Grade in action against Gungahlin. Picture by Pete Oliver.
The Goulburn Dirty Reds First Grade in action against Gungahlin. Picture by Pete Oliver.

Sometimes, even a loss leaves you feeling proud and impressed by your side and despite losing 24-20 to the Gungahlin Eagles, that was the case for the Dirty Reds First Grade side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.