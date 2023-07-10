Goulburn Post
Morgan Evans announces Canberra show as part of Life Upside Down tour

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated July 10 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 1:55pm
Morgan Evans is coming to Canberra on September 2, joined by James Johnston known from Australian Idol. Pictures supplied
Australian country music singer and songwriter Morgan Evans has added a Canberra show to his Australia and New Zealand tour.

