A welcome-to-Goulburn dinner is being held to discuss the benefits of moving to a rural town.
'The Welcome Experience' is being launched by the NSW Government.
The experience is designed to facilitate, attract, prepare, and welcome essential workers to regional, rural, and remote areas of NSW.
The program aims to create a seamless transition for these individuals, connecting them with local resources and communities to help them settle in and feel at home faster.
The program will be hosted by Regional Development Australia Southern Inland (RDASI), and is a testament to the NSW Government's commitment to fostering thriving communities beyond metropolitan areas.
By focusing on essential workers from Fire and Rescue, NSW Education, NSW Health, Department of Community Justice, and NSW Police, the program recognises the vital contributions these professionals make to the well-being of regional communities.
Minister for Agriculture, Regional and Western NSW, Tara Moriarty, said she was pleased to see the pilot project reaching another key community in Regional NSW.
"This event is a great opportunity for essential workers new to or considering a move to Goulburn to receive on-the-ground practical support," Ms Moriarty said.
"With locals providing advice on everything from schools, childcare, healthcare right through to joining sporting and other social clubs.
"Goulburn is one of eight locations hosting the welcome experience, ensuring essential workers across Regional NSW are given the best possible support to relocate and feel welcome in their new homes."
The launch event, taking place at the Southern Railway Hotel on Thursday, July 13, from 6pm, will provide an opportunity for essential workers, new citizens, and individuals interested in relocation to Goulburn to connect and engage.
Representatives from various emergency services and essential industries will be on hand to provide their insight.
Organisers said a fireside dinner would create a relaxed setting to help essential workers create connections with residents and community groups.
The Welcome Experience project officer Alexandra Dunwoodie said that the event will be a valuable night for those looking to make connections.
"By building strong relationships and networks, we aim to empower essential workers to thrive both personally and professionally," Ms Dunwoodie said.
Reservations are essential.
To attend the Welcome Experience Program launch event or for further information, contact Alexandra Dunwoodie via email at welcome@rdasi.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.