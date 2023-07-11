Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Tribe breweries avoids liquidation with new owners

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated July 11 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tribe Brewery has left voluntary administration with a new owner. File photo.
Tribe Brewery has left voluntary administration with a new owner. File photo.

Tribe Breweries have announced they are no longer in voluntary administration, as they welcome in their new owner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.