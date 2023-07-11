Tribe Breweries have announced they are no longer in voluntary administration, as they welcome in their new owner.
The Australian independent brewing company's major shareholder is now the Elsie Cameron Foundation, a charitable trust based in Tasmania.
The announcement is also supplemented by the appointment of Tribe Breweries' new Chief Executive Officer, Heath Baker, who will manage the organisation's day-to-day operations as they make the transition out of voluntary administration and resume innovative projects out of their brewery in Goulburn.
Baker, who joined the Tribe Breweries team earlier this year, brings with him more than 25 years of corporate drinks and brewery experience across major brands, including Coca-Cola Europacific Partners as their Head of International Alcohol.
The company said it left voluntary administration late in May and that Tribe Breweries had been able to successfully restructure its financial position.
Information from the company said the "clear and committed ownership" had provided a new pathway forward for the organisation and the key brands it produces, including Stockade, Mornington Peninsula Brewery and Wilde Gluten Free.
Mr Baker said the change in administration meant a new start to the brewery.
"The completion of the administration process marks a fresh start for Tribe Breweries. We are extremely proud that despite this challenge, we maintained supply to all of our customers throughout the process and now with the business on renewed footing, this enables us to provide more certainty for our employees, customers and suppliers," Mr Baker said.
"We are excited to be able to refocus on our long-term growth and efficiency plans and move forward with our team, suppliers and customers from our Goulburn Brewery."
Tribe Breweries said it was committed to ensuring all partners and suppliers felt supported during this phase of the business transition.
Any inquiries contact the customer service team at customer.service@tribebreweries.com.au.
