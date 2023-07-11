Canberra Airport has announced direct flights to Albury starting on August 28.
In collaboration with Albury Airport and FlyPelican, flights will initially run for a six-month period until January 2024 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, costing $179 one-way.
Albury will become the 13th domestic destination flying to and from Canberra.
The route provides an opportunity for economic boost for both locations, while also expanding domestic travel, the airport said in a statement.
"We're excited to connect Canberrans with the Albury region, a truly remarkable regional city," he said.
Albury mayor Kylie King said the route has been highly anticipated.
"The Albury-Canberra service will undoubtedly open up countless opportunities for both business and leisure travel," she said.
The announcement comes after direct flights to Darwin were offered over the winter months.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
