The case of a 47-year-old Goulburn woman who is facing charges related to drug driving and aggravated break and enter has been adjourned for a week.
Melisa Fay Beetham of Yarrowlow Street, is charged with illicit drug present in blood and aggravated break and enter dwelling in company with intent to steal sum less than or equal to $60,000.
However, when the court heard the defendant was undergoing drug and alcohol treatment at The Glen Centre rehabilitation service, Magistrate Beattie adjourned the matter: "To allow her to do that extra week."
Bail was continued and Beetham is expected to appear before Goulburn Local Court on Tuesday, July 18.
