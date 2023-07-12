The future carpark at the Southern Highlands Botanic Gardens (SHBG) was one of many projects that was discussed with member for Wollondilly Judy Hannan.
The local member visited the Bowral garden and spoke with the board on July 7, on its three development plan to 2025, and future works in the garden.
The carpark, which is currently unfunded, would involve different processes.
It would require the relocation of the current watering filling station across the road, which SHBG director Lyn Collingridge said was estimated to cost $500,000, as well as the landscaping and terracing of the area, which was estimated to cost between $4.5 and $5 million.
Ms Collingridge said it was a crucial aspect of the garden which would accommodate up to 160 cars, include disabled parking spots and accommodate buses, but was an "eyesore" at the moment.
"It's a pretty important site for a visitor to the garden from a number of directions," she said.
"It will become a much more visible landmark and give a message to future funders to provide more development funds to make it a valuable community asset."
Ms Hannan was shown the plans and revealed she was developing an information access program for organisations in Wollondilly, that could help the SHBG gain about $2.5 million in funding from the state government.
"Judy was very focused, interested and engaged," Ms Collingridge said after the meeting to the Southern Highland News.
Another point in the three-year plan that was discussed was the five-bay maintenance shed and the disabled toilet, which will begin construction later this year.
The Wollondilly member was also shown the space for the long-awaited education centre, which is a long-term plan for the SHBG board.
"The education components of the garden will have benefits for residents with other community garden projects as well as personal restoration and gardening," Ms Hannan said.
The facility which tourists will seat 100, and construction for it will begin this month.
It is being funded by the federal and state governments, as well as private donations.
The conference centre, which aims to house 500 people for an indoor event, is another project on the long-term agenda, which is hoped to be a drawcard for tourists, and the opportunity to host events.
"It will be the sort of building to attract people in it's own right," Ms Collingridge said.
"Community gardens provide a joint space for community to grow together!" Ms Hannan said.
"Having healthy living options especially in a post Covid-19 world is incredibly important for the sustainability of our villages," she said.
Other priorities for the SHBG are connecting more with users to get feedback about the gardens and signage, financial sustainability, and for the not-for-profit organisation to achieve deductible gift recipient status.
This allows charities and not-for-profit to directly receive tax-deductible donations.
