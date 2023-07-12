Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Places

Southern Highlands Botanic Gardens updates Judy Hannan on future projects

July 12 2023 - 4:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern Highlands Botanic Gardens CEO Charlotte Webb, director Lyn Collingridge, Peter Evans, Wollondilly MP Judy Hannan, Chris Webb, Lynda Cowley meet to discuss future plans for the garden. Picture by John Swainston
Southern Highlands Botanic Gardens CEO Charlotte Webb, director Lyn Collingridge, Peter Evans, Wollondilly MP Judy Hannan, Chris Webb, Lynda Cowley meet to discuss future plans for the garden. Picture by John Swainston

The future carpark at the Southern Highlands Botanic Gardens (SHBG) was one of many projects that was discussed with member for Wollondilly Judy Hannan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.