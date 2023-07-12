An iconic Canberra establishment has re-opened.
Chicken Gourmet, which was originally in Civic, kept the city fed for 45 years before closing in 2017.
It was turned into a pizza and pasta shop, renamed Gerry's Kitchen, which has now been closed.
Chicken Gourmet in Crace re-opened on Thursday, owner Gerard Sanfrancesco confirmed.
The menu has pizzas, chicken schnitzel, chicken parmigiana, chicken nuggets, chicken burgers, and hot chips.
Alexis Phillips worked in the city-based Chicken Gourmet from age 13, starting in 1985.
She continued to work shifts at the chicken shop until she was 24 years old.
"It was everything, it was super popular. A Saturday night out in Canberra was not complete without Chicken Gourmet," she said.
"People of my generation still talk about Chicken Gourmet from Saturday nights.
"It was really busy, and it was really social. You'd see people come in before they'd go out to dinner and then you'd see them again at two in the morning on their way home."
The old menu had fried chicken and chips, chicken burgers, chicken cacciatore, focaccias, chicken schnitzel burgers, beef stroganoff, ice cream on a cone, milkshakes and coffee, Ms Phillips recalled.
She can't wait to head to the new Crace shop.
"I'm excited, it's a Canberra institution. Everyone loves Chicken Gourmet chips and gravy," she said.
"Everybody should rush out there and get some chips and gravy and remember the good old days."
The Crace shop is run by the Sanfrancesco family, who owned the Civic restaurant.
Owner Gerard Sanfrancesco was the "best boss I ever had", Ms Phillips said.
"I've had a long career in a different industry and my favourite boss that I have ever had was Gerry," she said.
"He was just really generous.
"I felt like part of the family."
