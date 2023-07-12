Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Have you seen Benjamin Dunstan? Teen missing from Queanbeyan

Updated July 13 2023 - 7:27am, first published 7:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Dunstan, 15, has been reported missing from Queanbeyan, if you've seen, please call Queanbeyan Police or Crime Stoppers. Picture supplied.
Benjamin Dunstan, 15, has been reported missing from Queanbeyan, if you've seen, please call Queanbeyan Police or Crime Stoppers. Picture supplied.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a boy missing from Queanbeyan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.