Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a boy missing from Queanbeyan.
Benjamin Dunstan, aged 15, was last seen at a bus interchange on Morisset Street, Queanbeyan about 11am on Wednesday, July 12.
When he could not be located, officers attached to Monaro Police District were notified and began inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for Benjamin's welfare due to his age.
Benjamin is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 160cm to 165cm tall, with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a jacket with the red bull logo, a navy-blue shirt, black jeans and black shoes.
Benjamin may be travelling with a 14-year-old girl described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 178cm tall, brown hair and green eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black jumper, black flared pants and black shoes.
Benjamin is known to frequent the Queanbeyan and Canberra areas and travel on public transport.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is urged to contact Queanbeyan police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.