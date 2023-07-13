Members of the Goulburn Golf Club have stepped out on the greens for another year to raise money and awareness for a cause close to their heart.
The ladies teed off in honour of member Debbie Collins who started the day 15 years ago to raise funds for Motor Neuron Disease.
The group got together for the all day event on Wednesday, July 12.
Ms Collins started the event after losing her brother to the disease in 2008.
Soon after his passing, Debbie found out that she too carried the genetic condition.
The diagnosis prompted the mother of one to start up an event to raise money and awareness for the cause.
10 months after showing symptoms of the disease, Debbie passed away in 2020.
Debbie's husband Brett said that the ongoing efforts by the club would make her proud.
"She loved going and hitting a few balls to distract her from the disease," Mr Collins said.
In his presentation to the crowd, Mr Collins also paid tribute to Debbie's nephew, Justin Newberry who is 99 per cent paralysed from the disease.
"Justin continues to work to fight MND with research, using only his eyes."
This year, the event saw more than 50 members of the club showed up to play a round of golf while raising money and awareness for the cause.
Over the day, attendees teed off support for MND research by purchasing merchandise and participating in raffles.
The presentation was lead by organisers Jean Dooley and Kelly Weir who presented winners of the day with their prizes.
Long term members of the club Joanne Mills and Melissa Carol claimed top spot for the day.
Meanwhile Carmen Bryan and Michelle Henry took out runners up.
Alison mooney and Anne Ridley took out third prize while Christine Norrie and Annette Haider came fourth.
Roz Cocks was also mentioned as she spent her birthday at the club.
A cheque for $2000 was presented to Mr Collins by Barry McIntee from National Real Estate.
Mr McIntee runs the Goulburn Invitational Charity Golf Day along with Steven Jones.
Mr McIntee said that he was delighted to hand over the money.
"On behalf of Steven and myself, it is our pleasure to be presenting this money to such a worthy cause," Mr McIntee said.
There is no known cure for MND but Mr Collins hopes that events like this continue to fund further research into the disease that affects one in 300 people worldwide.
Donations to the cause can be made through the fight mnd website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.