Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Gillian Opie tackles 'rooms of doom' in houses with Daisy Declutter

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
Updated July 16 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some might be embarrassed and shut door to the the spare room or garage overflowing with clutter to make sure it is out of sight, but for Gillian Opie, it is an opportunity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

Journalist

I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.