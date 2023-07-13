Goulburn welcomes new citizens

Goulburn Mulwaree is celebrating a multicultural Australia with 11 residents who have become its newest citizens during a special citizenship ceremony held today, Thursday, July 13.
"Our new citizens are from 11 countries, including Pakistan, Thailand, United Kingdom, Italy, New Zealand, Taiwan, India, Nepal," Goulburn Mulwaree mayor Peter Walker said.
"Citizenship ceremonies are a reminder to the community that cultural diversity is one of Goulburn Mulwaree's greatest assets.
If you'd like to know more information about becoming an Australian citizen (including eligibility criteria and application process) visit: https://immi.homeaffairs.gov.au/?tilegroup=Australian%20citizenship
