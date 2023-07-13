Goulburn Post
Goulburn welcomes new citizens

Updated July 13 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:30am
Eleven people receive their Australian citizenship at a special ceremony on Thursday. Picture supplied.
Goulburn Mulwaree is celebrating a multicultural Australia with 11 residents who have become its newest citizens during a special citizenship ceremony held today, Thursday, July 13.

