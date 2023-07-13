My winter hibernation is real

I'm starting to think I am related to a bear.
My winter habits have me all-but hibernating. I stock up the cupboards (and freezer), settle into the cosy creature comforts of home, and batten down the hatches almost as soon as the weather starts to turn cold. I suspect I am not alone with this habit.
Socialising is reduced to a minimum, because who really wants to go out on a cold night - especially when the fire is crackling away at home?
Truth be known I also tend to put on an extra layer of fat - for insulation - much to my frustration.
It is not surprising considering I find my slow cooker option of hearty meat and vegetable dishes, or a thick soup, the perfect winter comfort foods.
Of course the dishes alone are not necessarily the problem when it comes to my expanding winter girth. It is the side dish of bread and butter (to mop up the gravy or dunk in my soup) that can be a problem.
The glass - or two - of red wine that further warm the cockles of my heart, are also contributing factors.
The good news is that, unlike a bear, I step out each day for a walk. I love these walks - rain, hail, or shine. I don't like them so much when it is blowing a gale (which seems to be often this winter).
Regardless of the weather conditions I step outside for some fresh - often very fresh - air.
I'd like to say that this daily activity is the result of me being a highly motivated person, but that is not really the truth.
In fact, my daily venture into the great outdoors is somewhat enforced by a pint-sized furball who rises just before the crack of dawn and stares me down until I slip on my sneakers and pull out the dog leash.
He is nearly 12 years old, with arthritis in his knees and elbows, but every morning he spins in circles like a puppy until we head out for our walk. The joy on his cheeky little face is all it takes for me to break my hibernating habits.
Of course that is until the walk is over and I return home, crank up the wood fire and prepare another hearty winter casserole in the slow cooker.
In all honesty I quite enjoy my hibernating habits, but I also look forward to warmer days, extended daylight hours and maybe even a desire for a fresh salad - without the bread and butter - so I can shed my winter layer.
How are the colder months treating you?
Jackie Meyers, editor
