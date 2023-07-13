Are you considering a career in social media marketing? Here's what to know

Businesses who neglect to tap into social media are setting themselves up for failure. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Social media has come a very long way in a very short period of time. I'm old enough to remember the Stone Age of social media, which was introduced to the world in the late '90s and early '00s through companies like Six Degrees, Ryze, Friendster, hi5, MySpace, Orkut, and of course LinkedIn and Facebook.

Of all the social media pioneers, only Facebook and LinkedIn remain standing. The others were swallowed up to make way for a new generation of platforms that built upon the foundation established by those early innovators.



As of January, these are the top 10 social media companies ranked by number of monthly active users:

1. Facebook

2. YouTube

3. WhatsApp

4. Instagram

5. WeChat

6. TikTok

7. Facebook Messenger

8. Douyin

9. Telegram

10. Snapchat

Changing the landscape

The impact of social media on our daily lives can't be overstated. What began as a means of connecting with other people via the internet has grown into a vast and powerful money making behemoth that overlaps with news media, entertainment, advertising, marketing, communication, tech, activism, and pretty much anything else you can think of.

It plays a particularly large role in the business world, where effective an diploma in digital and social media marketing is essential to sustained growth. Social media has upended traditional marketing strategies and all but supplanted traditional advertising venues like newspapers.

And no wonder: there are currently more than 4.7 billion social media users around the world. Businesses who neglect to tap into this huge, interconnected ocean of amenable consumers are setting themselves up for failure.

How does social media marketing work?

The concept of social media marketing is simple: businesses establish a strong social media presence on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc., which is easy enough to do if you have the resources and know-how.



This enables them to connect with a massive number of social media users. Some users might already be customers of the company in question, while others are potential customers.



Either way, a company with a big social media presence has the ability to reach literally millions of people through a well-designed marketing campaign.

What defines a well-designed marketing campaign? There are numerous factors, but in the context of social media, perhaps the biggest factor is the exploitation of user data.

Social media platforms continuously track the habits, preferences, and impressions of their users. The resulting data are a goldmine for businesses, which extract and analyse them to determine the most effective way of (1) capturing the attention of their consumer base and (2) delivering a message that promotes purchasing activity.

Depending on the nature of a business or company, a good digital marketing strategy can make the difference between long term success and eventual failure. Hence, a diploma of social media marketing Australia is increasingly sought after by youngsters who understand the immense upside of pursuing a career in this rapidly expanding field.

How (and where) to study digital and social media marketing

If you're going to university and wondering about the best program of study to prepare you for a career in social media marketing, you have a few options.



Generally speaking, you'll study a broad subject of which social media marketing is one component. In other words, you will have a few specific courses in social media marketing that fit in with your chosen major and round out your education in that field.

Examples of degrees that feature courses in social media marketing include:

Communication

Media and Communication

Marketing

Business

Business Analytics

Business Administration

Information Systems

There are many universities throughout Australia which cater to these programs. Below are 15 of the leading schools for degrees in business and marketing.

Griffith University (Brisbane)





University of Western Australia (Crawley)





Queensland University of Technology (Brisbane)





University of Queensland (St Lucia)





Monash University (Clayton)





University of Wollongong (Wollongong)





RMIT University (Melbourne)





University of Southern Queensland (Toowoomba)





Australian National University (Canberra)





University of New South Wales (Sydney)





Curtin University (Perth)





University of Melbourne (Melbourne)





University of South Australia (Adelaide)





University of Sydney (Sydney)





University of Adelaide (Adelaide)

Each of the above universities are well regarded not just for their business and marketing degrees but for the overall educational experience they deliver to their students.

