Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Comment

It is time to bring a few fat facts to this weighty debate

GE
By Glenn Ellard
July 14 2023 - 8:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grumpy Old Man: This weighting game has me in a spin
Grumpy Old Man: This weighting game has me in a spin

If you spend any time on social media, you will learn that it is really easy to lose weight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.