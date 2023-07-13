Grumpy Old Man: This weighting game has me in a spin

If you spend any time on social media, you will learn that it is really easy to lose weight.
All you have to do is follow a plant-based vegan diet, or maybe just eat meat and nothing else; or maybe adopt a keto eating plan, or follow intermittent fasting.
There is the man who looks like he has spent half his life pumping weights in a gym who says you don't need to ever set foot in a gym, while others claim cardio is useless, as opposed to the ones who say cardio is key.
Confused? It gets worse.
There are countless people who want to share the secrets to gaining a six-pack of visible abdominal muscles, while ignoring the fact that most of us really have to get of the barrel of abdominal fat that's covering our muscles.
And then there are the so-called experts who claim you can spot-reduce, meaning you can get rid of the fat that covers your stomach, back, arms or whatever.
And then of course there is that one weird trick, where you take a spoonful of some secret substance before bedtime to melt away fat.
But I've been reading all these different diet and exercise plans, and while they differ so astoundingly, there is a common denominator.
It seems they pretty much all come down to the fact you need to pay lots of money to people who have no idea what they are talking about.
Now, I have no qualifications in nutrition or exercise physiology, which means I am pretty much on a par with many of the people trying to set themselves up as weight loss gurus.
But even with no qualifications I can tell you that you can't spot reduce fat levels at a particular part of your body.
Sure, you can exercise to tone particular muscles, but if those muscles remain blanketed beneath protective layers of fat - or adipose tissue - then few people will notice the difference.
The only way to make a six-pack visible is to get your body fat levels down to about 10 per cent for men, which is about half the average.
For women abdominal muscles become visible at a slightly higher body fat level.
But it has to be an overall body fat reduction - because it is not possible to target any area for body fat reduction.
And the only way to cut body fat is to burn more energy that you take in.
You might not realise it, but we actually burn plenty of energy just staying alive - keeping our blood pumping, making our organs and especially our brains work, maintaining a constant body temperature etc.
This is called the basal energy rate - the amount of energy we burn just staying alive without even moving - and equates to about 7100kJ or 1700 calories per day for men, and 5900kJ or 1400 calories for women.
Consume fewer calories than that and you'll lose weight.
If you consume more energy you can still lose weight by the simple act of moving, being active, taking the dog for a walk, swimming in the ocean, gardening, going to and from work or whatever you enjoy.
If you burn more energy than you consume then you will lose weight.
It's not rocket science, oreven the quasi pseudo-science promoted by so many who want to convince people they can lose weight and get the body of their dreams with no effort at all, other than handing over credit card details.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.