Biala Wind Farm and Gunning Landcare unite to plant 400 native trees

Updated July 14 2023 - 8:57am, first published 8:48am
A working bee in May helped Landcare distribute 400 native trees to 18 landholders thanks to a grant from the Biala Wind Farm.
Over 400 native trees have been distributed to 18 properties in the Gunning region this year, thanks to Gunning District Landcare and a $20,000 Biala Wind Farm Community Fund grant.

