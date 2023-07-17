Goulburn Post
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated July 17 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 11:30am
Learn how to collage like a pro. Image by Pexels.
Creative Kids High School Art Class

Learn new artistic skills over 10 weeks

The opportunity to learn about combining media for art is available at the Creative Space. The course covers a wide array, from collage onto canvas to cubism. The class is being held over 10 weeks from Monday, July 17 at 4pm. Enrolments are essential. The classes will be taking place at 205 Auburn Street, Goulburn. Phone 0427 832 695 Email info@creativespacegoulburn.com.au.

