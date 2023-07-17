The opportunity to learn about combining media for art is available at the Creative Space. The course covers a wide array, from collage onto canvas to cubism. The class is being held over 10 weeks from Monday, July 17 at 4pm. Enrolments are essential. The classes will be taking place at 205 Auburn Street, Goulburn. Phone 0427 832 695 Email info@creativespacegoulburn.com.au.
A full TAB, bar and canteen facilities as well as onsite bookmakers are available at the Goulburn Race Club. The races take place 20 times throughout the year, with seven to eight races per afternoon. The club offers the perfect atmosphere to watch the best thoroughbred racing in NSW. The races are held at Racecourse Drive, Goulburn on Monday, July 17 from 12pm to 5pm. Phone 4822 2222.
Learn new artistic skills at a five-week course at the Creative Space. Explore composition in painting from artists such as Cossington Smith and Kathleen Sauerbier. Analyse the work of the artists and learn about what is needed to create a successful painting. The classes start on Tuesday, June 18 at 9:30am to 12pm. Phone 0427 832 695. Email info@creativespacegoulburn.com.au.
Come look at plants and every day objects in a different light. Paint and draw what you see under the microscope and turn research into art. Afternoon tea is included in the cost of tuition. The class runs for the duration of Term Three, starting on Wednesday, July 19 at 4pm. All registrations can be made through info@creativespacegoulburn.com.au or phone 0427 832 695.
GPAC is proud to showcase works of Barber of Seville. The Barber pops with lyrical acrobatics and irrepressibly funny characters. Rossini's most famous 'opera buffa' is a musical masterpiece with a storyline that would be equally at home in a Hollywood rom-com. Opera Australia's finest voices and a live orchestra deliver a score that is instantly familiar from movies, cartoons and commercials. If you've ever watched Downtown Abbey or Sliding Doors, this show is for you. The event will take place at 163 Auburn Street, Goulburn on Wednesday, July 19 from 7.30pm to 10pm. Email gpac@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
A beginners course on printing through etching will take place at the Creative Space. The course offers the opportunity to scratch into a try-point plate and transfer the image. In the workshop, attendees will work through the step-by-step process to learn and enhance your skills. The five-week course will take place from Thursday, July 20 until Thursday, August 17 at 205 Auburn Street, Goulburn from 2pm to 5pm. Email info@creativespacegoulburn.com.au. Phone 0427 832 695.
The Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies invites the community to learn more about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander family history at the Goulburn Mulwaree Library. AIATSIS is hosting the free workshop at 185/194 Bourke Street, Goulburn from 12.30pm to 1.30pm on Thursday, July 20. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4435.
A full TAB, a licensed bar and cafe facilities are available at the Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club, for anyone who wants to watch one of the 51 greyhound races the club holds each year. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of greyhound racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The races will be held on Friday, July 21 from 12pm to 4pm at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465.
The Friday Café at the Uniting Church has been an important point of connection for members of the community over many years. By providing a simple meal at a highly affordable price, the café has created a space for members of the community to meet, connect, overcome isolation, and make new friends. Likewise, the op-shop is a great attraction for bargain hunters in search of clothing, linen, kitchenware, and books. Both the op-shop and cafe will be open on Friday, July 21 from 11.30am to 2pm at Goldsmith Street, Goulburn. Phone 0432 648 676.
An evening of Celtic music returns for members of the Goulburn Club. All levels of musicianship are welcome. Attendance is limited to Goulburn Club members only but signups and renewals are available on arrival. The traditional Irish music classes will take place at the Goulburn Club on Friday, July 21 from 7.30pm to 11pm. Phone 4821 2403.
Premier business event, Business 2580 Awards, celebrate the hard work of the owners behind Goulburn businesses. Nominations are open to everyone, to nominate their favourite business and to enter one or more of the categories. The award night will offer a three- course meal as attendees celebrate the success of all nominees. The event will take place on at 1 McKell Place, Goulburn on Friday, July 21 at 6pm. Email info@goulburn.chamber.com.au. Phone 0477 258 0085.
On the fourth Saturday of every month (third Saturday in December and not held in January) there are local crafts, arts, produce and plants available at the popular Markets on Bourke. Find a collection of great food, fresh flowers and other local goodies at a range of market stalls. The next markets take place at 9am on Saturday, July 22 at the Goulburn Scout Hall. Phone 0429 602 597 for information.
A four-week masterclass on how to paint like a professional will take place at the Creative Space from Saturday, July 22. Taking inspiration from artists like Van Gogh, Monet and Cassatt, the class is sure to get your creative juices flowing. The classes will be held on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm at 205 Auburn Street, Goulburn. Email info@creativespacegoulburn.com.au. Phone 0427 832 695.
Nearly 12 months after the passing of Marky McColl, fans are invited to come together to listen to music and remember his life at The Goulburn Club. With acts from Hedy Blaazer, Kilal Raiders and Earth Machine, the night is sure to do the artist justice. The event will be held at 19 Market Street, Goulburn from 6.30pm to 12am. Phone 0402 500 846.
In 1987, before vampires were 'cool', they were a lot less mopey. Joel Schumacher's hedonistic horror-comedy was a generation-defining celebration of youth and really made us all want to be vamps, or at least one of the vampire-hunting Frog brothers. Come watch the latest addition to the work of The Goulburn Film Group as they screen their latest film The Lost Boys. Screening will take place at 163 Auburn Street, Goulburn on Sunday, July 23 from 4pm to 7pm. Email gpac@goulburn.nsw.gov.au or phone 4823 4999.
