Tickets haven't even gone on sale yet, and it seems Spilt Milk is already too hot to handle.
Due to an overwhelming number of people signing up to the festival's presale, organisers have adjusted times for ticket sales next week, to ensure their servers can handle the demand.
To ensure "there is a system in place that can handle the demand for tickets and ensure a smooth customer experience when purchasing" ticket purchasing times will now be staggered by location.
Presale for the Canberra event will kick things off on Tuesday at 8am, before Ballarat goes on sale at 9am, Perth at 10am (8am AWST) and finally the Gold Coast at 11am.
General sale will start on Thursday at the same times for each location.
The Canberra-born music festival announced its line-up last Tuesday, with fans excited to see Post Malone headlining as part of his If Y'all Weren't Here I'd Be Crying world tour to Australia.
Recently teasing fans with a snippet from his forthcoming album Austin, Spilt Milk will be the Grammy-nominated singer's first Australian festival appearance since 2018 and will see him bring his full-throttle energy of chart-topping tracks like Sunflower, Wow, Rockstar, I Like You and more. It will be his Spilt Milk debut.
Joining Post Malone on the line-up will be Dom Dolla, Latto, Tkay Maizda, Cub Sport, Lastlings, Aitch, Ocean Alley, Peach PRC and more.
Officially Australia's fastest-selling music, food and arts festival, Spilt Milk is returning for its biggest-ever tour, heading to Canberra on November 25, Gold Coast on November 26 and Ballarat on December 2, before making its debut in Perth on December 3.
Music fans should head to spilt-milk.com.au to register for presale access.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
