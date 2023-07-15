Australasian Dance Collective debuts their thrilling combination of technology and art, merging the beauty of dance with high-tech drones. Be transported to a world where lines between human and machine blur, sharing vulnerability, hopes and fears. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre at various times on July 14 and 15, 2023. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
Dami Im's new EP In Between begins a new era in her musical evolution and is a reflection of her personal journey. She says: "In Between is a collection of songs I made amidst the rocky shift into motherhood. The seven tracks chronologically document the seven stages of emotional states, exploring themes of identity, societal expectations, love, and friendship, before ultimately realising that life exists within the liminal space of 'In Between'." She is performing at The Street Theatre on Friday, July 14 at 8pm. See: thestreet.org.au
Fancy a night of laughs? Musical comedian Sarah Gaul played the lead role in the 2018 feature movie Hot Mess and has toured internationally, spending a year in New York. Gaul was a NSW state finalist in the RAW Comedy Competition, was a finalist in the International Cabaret Competition and has toured for Sydney Comedy Festival.
This year she was selected as part of a rising stars showcase at Melbourne International Comedy Festival and has a podcast, CHRIS AND SARAH WEAR THE PANTS, with fellow comic Chris Ryan. She and Canberra support acts will be in the Big Band Room, Peter Karmel Building, 4 Childers Street, Acton on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 8.30pm. See: https://www.trybooking.com
Shake & stir theatre co presents Roald Dahl's story, adapted for the stage by Nelle Lee, about a gruesome twosome. Mr and Mrs Twit are the nastiest couple you could ever hope (not) to meet. Both are on a quest to be meaner than the other - but is there someone out there who can out-twit the Twits?
Full of trickery and pranks, Dahl's story encourages us to treat others with love and care and proves that if you have good thoughts, they will shine out of your face like sunbeams. The show contains loud music and sound effects, strobe lighting and haze and is described as being suitable "for ages 5-105". Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, various times until Saturday, July 15, 2023. See: theq.net.au
The July 2023 Southside Bookfair is on from July 14 to 16, 2023 at The Southern Cross Basket Ball Stadium, 7 Pitman Street, Greenway. Lifeline Canberra's Bookfairs raise a major portion of the funding needed to keep its local crisis support service running.
There will be a wide range of fiction and non-fiction as well as magazines, sheet music, comics, maps, atlases, talking books, records and CDs, DVDs, games and jigsaws. Entry by gold coin donation (tap available). See: lifelinecanberra.org.au
