Weekender for July 14 to 16, 2023: the Lifeline Book Fair is on

July 15 2023 - 11:30am
Chimene Steele-Prior in Lucie in the Sky. Picture by David Kelly
1. Lucie in the Sky

Australasian Dance Collective debuts their thrilling combination of technology and art, merging the beauty of dance with high-tech drones. Be transported to a world where lines between human and machine blur, sharing vulnerability, hopes and fears. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre at various times on July 14 and 15, 2023. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au

