Drinks on arrival and a roast dinner was the tip of the iceberg for Regional Development Australia - Southern Inlands (RDASI) new welcome to rural program.
The event was held on Thursday, July 13 at Southern Cross hotel.
More than 30 members of the community from all professional fields gathered to listen to a presentation held by Regional Development Australia Southern Inland.
Welcome Experience projects officer Alexandra Dunwoodie kicked off proceedings with an acknowledgment to Country.
"At RDSAI we pride ourselves in providing a safe space for indigenous members of the community," Ms Dunwoodie said.
Following her address, Ms Dunwoodie welcomed Regional Development Australia Southern Inland CEO Carisa Wells who talked about the main goal of the program.
"The program is about welcoming state government employees into the regions and encouraging them to move regional and stay regional," Ms Wells said.
Following her address, Mayor Peter Walker was welcomed to the microphone as he discussed the benefits of moving to rural areas.
"The good thing we got out of COVID-19 is the ability to work from home," Mr Walker said.
"If you are a government worker, many businesses can give you the opportunity to go into the office a few times a week and spend the rest of your time in a quieter community, you really can get the best of both worlds."
Ms Wells then returned to the stage to acknowledge the team who put the event together.
"I want to thank our fabulous team including our projects manager and events extraordinaire Suzie Presswell for organising the event, Jane Costell our administration assistant and most importantly our new projects manager Alexandra Dunwoodie who has put tonight together in just nine days."
Ms Dunwoodie then returned to the microphone to conclude the presentation by sharing a bit about her personal experiences moving to Goulburn.
"My husband and I moved to Goulburn in 2009 with our four children and have been lucky enough to make friends that have become family," Ms Dunwoodie said.
The program's overall goal is to ensure essential workers looking to make the move rural have the smoothest transition possible.
"We want everyone to feel welcome in the community and this program is where it starts."
