As excitement builds for the FIFA Women's World Cup, YouTuber and Sydney dad Scott "Ozzie" Richmond set off from Parliament House in Canberra on Friday morning, determined to set a new world record by dribbling a soccer ball from the national capital to Sydney, a distance of 320 kilometres.
The father-of-three and children's health advocate was waved off by local stars of the ParaMatildas, Pararoos and Canberra United on a not-too-chilly Canberra morning as soccer fans around the globe look to the start of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next week.
Richmond, 41, who plans to arrive in Sydney on Thursday to coincide with the first of the World Cup games, is attempting the long-distance dribbling feat as his YouTube character Ozzie who encourages children to be active and healthy.
Once he arrives in Sydney, Ozzie and kids from the Sutherland Shire will attempt to break another record, this time for the most people simultaneously dribbling a soccer ball, which currently stands at 2068.
"Ozzie is always about inspiring kids to go out and try new things and challenge themselves and set goals that are seemingly quite difficult or impossible," Richmond said.
"And with the Women's World Cup coming up, I thought it was a nice opportunity to focus the attention and celebrate women and girls in sport and use that as an event to tie in with our event.
"So hence why we've chosen a soccer ball for the challenge."
Richmond will be accompanied by a support crew including his family, taking the back roads to Sydney and visiting schools along the way.
"I've got a background in ultra-marathon running and just had to modify the training over the last few months to include a soccer ball at my feet which has been quite a foreign introduction into the running but I've enjoyed the challenge," he said.
"My longest training run, and I've done this distance a few times is 35 kilometres. So, I've got the hang of running long distances with a ball at my feet . I've definitely improved in that skill and it's definitely under control now which is good."
The two World Record attempts are also about raising money for charity.
Richmond and his producer Dylan Bray, are aiming to raise $100,000 for charity partners Fair Game and Sport Access Foundation.
Five scholarships will be awarded to support young para athletes in Oceanic countries, an initiative funded by five-time swimming Paralympian Matt Levy who was excited to be involved.
"It's great to be able to follow Ozzie's journey and I'm really proud and honoured to be able to support it," Levy said.
Richmond's children Channing, 10; Fraser, seven, and Blayke, five, joined him on the lawns of Parliament House on Friday for a warm-up before the start of the massive feat.
"They think it's just another one of my crazy adventures," he said. "They've been along on my journey all through their lives, I've been doing the ultra-marathons for quite a while, so they've always seen me challenging myself physically and mentally, so this is just another one.
"They're very much on board and looking forward to the adventure as much as I am."
Canberra United star Ellie Brush was amazed by the effort of dribbling a ball for days over 320 kilometres.
"I think it's a bit insane. Really, it's incredible he's actually going to do this," she said.
"[Team-mate] Grace [Maher] and I were just talking that at training we do a five-minute dribbling warm-up and our calves are cooked because it's really a tough exercise. It's very calf-heavy and he'll certainly feel it by the end of day one and I hope he's got a good masseuse to follow him.
"But it's an amazing thing he's going for and all for a great cause and we're really happy to support it in any way we can."
Once in Sydney on Thursday, he will also commandeer a world record attempt for the most number of people dribbling a soccer ball simultaneously. It will happen at 4pm on Thursday at Seymour Shaw Park in Miranda. Anyone can join the effort and link to do so is here. The last world record for the feat was set in Gaza City in 2011 when 2068 people dribbled a soccer ball at the same time.
Ozzie says his greater goal is to encourage kids to stay active.
"The event is about inspiring kids to go out and live a healthy and active life and the charities are about giving all kids that opportunity, regardless of their background or physical ability," he said.
Entries are now open for the Keen Kids Scholarship, the financial and mentoring partnership between Matt Levy and Ozzie.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
