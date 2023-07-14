Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

YouTuber Scott 'Ozzie' Richmond attempting world record attempt, dribbling soccer ball from Canberra to Sydney

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated July 14 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 12:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As excitement builds for the FIFA Women's World Cup, YouTuber and Sydney dad Scott "Ozzie" Richmond set off from Parliament House in Canberra on Friday morning, determined to set a new world record by dribbling a soccer ball from the national capital to Sydney, a distance of 320 kilometres.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.