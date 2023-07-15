When it comes to decking out her Barbie dreamhouse where more than 40 dolls enjoy parties with a DJ, celebrate weddings or a meal together, Lindsey Kenna searches high and low.
The avid collector trawls through eBay and Amazon for unique finds such as miniature Pringles and Ritz crackers for them to snack on, visits toy stores and op shops.
It is however, a dreamhouse that is beyond what comes in the box - a backyard and carpark and DJ booth from America have been added, as well as fairy lights that are switched on for special occasions.
There is even a firepit in the yard to pay tribute to the dedicated collector living in the Highlands.
On her Instagram page @aussiebarbiedolls, the dolls and Kens are dressed in their best as they take part in different activities, with the most popular being the weekly #dollssaturdayparty soirées.
"Everyone sees it around the world as a party house on Instagram," she said.
With regular posts of photos and videos, the factory worker's content has been liked and viewed by millions worldwide.
The dolls, who all have different names do not just stay in the pink mansion - some have travelled around the Highlands and have gone to Tamworth, Coffs Harbour, Kiama, Canberra and Nowra.
One is the collector's "mini-me", which she said was common for collectors to do.
For the enthusiast, creating scenarios offers a sense of escapism, as well as bringing others joy.
"You create a life free from stress and drama and letting your imagination go as well," she said.
"It's just a good stress relief."
The dolls have various hair colours and textures, body shapes and skin tones, where one has the skin condition vitiligo.
Lindsey's collection also has Barbies with different abilities - some have wheelchairs and prosthetic legs.
For the Barbie fan, the diversity is important, and shows people that everyone is worthy of being represented.
She is yet to get her hands on the Down Syndrome doll that was released earlier this year.
"They're inspiring girls you don't have to be the thin, blonde type," she said.
"You can have any condition and still be beautiful."
Beyond the dreamhouse, there are limited edition, or special-release dolls that the hobbyist said that will stay in their boxes.
Some include Mattel's first transgender doll, which is a replica of director, actress and transgender woman Laverne Cox, and one that commemorates the annual Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) holiday.
Another that is close to Lindsey's heart is her wife's that she kept from the 1980s, which although not in a box, is away in a special place.
Some have been harder than others to grab, and one of Margot Robbie as the protagonist in the upcoming film, was no exception.
As a fan of the actress and the Mattel toy, it is a no-brainer for Lindsey to see the movie and will see it alongside her friend Kari, who also inspired one of her dolls.
As trailers and snippets of the highly-anticipated movie have been released, like many Barbie and popular culture fans, she has noticed many nods to the doll's legacy.
For instance, photos and videos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling clad in fluorescent roller-blading gear pay homage to the skater duo released in the 1990s.
Another moment that stood out for the devotee was when the leading Barbie went down the slide and walked over the flat pool, which is purely two-dimensional decal.
"As a Barbie fan, I'll appreciate the movie," she said.
"You just want to be entertained, have a laugh and be around other people in the movies who are not there to see just another movie, but they're into Barbie."
Having the I, Tonya and The Wolf of Wall Street actor leading it was the perfect choice to the collector, who said it would put Australia on the map.
Hype around it has escalated as the cast and co-writer and director Greta Gerwig have travelled across the globe to promote it.
Their presence was well-received in Sydney, as fans of all ages took to Pitt Street Mall, where the pink carpet was rolled out for the occasion.
Despite the hype, Barbie has been banned in Vietnam before its release, because of a world map that shows Chinese territory being claimed in the South China sea.
Barbie will be released across Australia on July 20.
See more of Lindsey's collection through her Instagram page @aussiebarbiedolls.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between.
