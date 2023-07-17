Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Crookwell's Susie Smith prepares for Legacy Centenary Torch Relay in Goulburn

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated July 17 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As a child, Susie Smith remembers walking along Crookwell's main street and her father stopping to buy a Legacy badge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.