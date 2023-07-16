Bubbles beautified the night sky in the latter stages of Chill-Out at the Goulburn Recreational Area on Saturday, July 15.
READ ALSO:
The carnival, run by Fun4All Events which featured snow and bubbles galore, roving characters, amusement rides, gourmet food stalls, retail market stalls and live music.
Check out the photos from the final hour of the event.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.