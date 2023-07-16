Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Goulburn Recreational area hosts Chill-Out carnival

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated July 16 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bubbles beautified the night sky in the latter stages of Chill-Out at the Goulburn Recreational Area on Saturday, July 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.