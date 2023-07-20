Goulburn Post
Goulburn Martial Arts Academy gains 10 new members

By Burney Wong
Updated July 20 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 11:40am
An eight-hour open day has resulted in 10 new members for the Goulburn Martial Arts Academy.

