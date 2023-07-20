An eight-hour open day has resulted in 10 new members for the Goulburn Martial Arts Academy.
Over 100 people turned up to the event at the academy on Saturday, July 15 and academy director and head coach Craig Harmer said it was a very successful day.
"We had fantastic numbers attend and a lot of our members assisted and enjoyed it," he said.
"It's also been very well received.
"Holding it on a nice warmer day than in recent times helped us I think."
READ ALSO:
There was a different program held each hour and the biggest one was the Brazilian jujitsu class where about 40 people took part.
Other programs included the little ninjas, mat monkeys, taekwondo mixed martial arts.
The academy's experienced instructors gave a guided tour of the facility and showcased the techniques and skills taught.
There is also currently a promotion for the academy's jujitsu program.
It is a seven day free trial and anyone can attend in for the week.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.