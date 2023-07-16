Sammi Burbidge is about to be the first Goulburn girl to be a part of the Aussie Terriers.
She was planning on representing the women's soccer team, coached and founded by Terry Lawrie, this year, but was unable to due to a broken ankle.
Lawrie said the side travelled to New Zealand in March every year to give players the opportunity to experience touring as a team.
The team also toured Vanuatu three times in the past.
"I don't have a selection process," he said.
"I just take anyone who wants to come."
Lawrie took the u16s, Open and over 40s Terriers side to take part in five matches this year and next year, he will take an u17s and Open side to Christchurch.
The Terriers formed in 2003 upon request and 157 girls have participated over the year.
"The team began because I was coaching girls in Bathurst and they asked me about how they could get into touring teams," Lawrie said.
"Most of them didn't have the required traits to be selected in tourist teams, so I thought the best thing to do would be to give them the opportunity to do so."
The ninth tour will include matches against five different clubs from March 15 to 25 next year.
Games will be played on the Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
