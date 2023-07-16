Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Goulburn's Sammi Burbidge to play for the Aussie Terriers

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated July 16 2023 - 9:12pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This year's Aussie Terriers team at the Mangere United Football Club in Auckland. Picture supplied.
This year's Aussie Terriers team at the Mangere United Football Club in Auckland. Picture supplied.

Sammi Burbidge is about to be the first Goulburn girl to be a part of the Aussie Terriers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.