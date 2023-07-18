The Dirty Reds First Grade side were never in danger of losing and accounted for Wests easily in their 31-10 win, but never really seemed to get out of second gear.
The bulky Wests pack wilted early and try-scorers Matt Spratley and Taniela Halafihi and kicker Mikael Webber had Goulburn up by 12-0 after just 14 minutes.
Goulburn then seemed to drop back to their level a bit, and seemed to do just what was needed.
They didn't put their feet up on the desk, nor did they play bad, but they also didn't put the sword to Wests and batter them with the shock and awe domination that seemed possible.
Goulburn went to the break with a 17-5 lead after Will Mooney's try, and coach John Maxwell expressed his assessment in plain terms.
There was some improvement in the second half.
Josh Condylios scored after six minutes back in play and Taniela Halafihi added his second seven minutes after that to extend the lead to 31-10.
The Reds looked set to roll in with it, but the referee pulled the match up 15 minutes early upon a request from a Wests official.
The women's side played the table topping Uni-North Owlettes in what was always expected to be a tough encounter, and the low score and tight finish gave proof to that.
The Owlettes were first on the board with a converted try but Paige Cotterill reduced the gap with a try and then took the lead with a second try.
In the final stages of tense and willing clash, a penalty try was awarded by the ref, and Uni Norths secured the 14-10 win.
