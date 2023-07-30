An u12 Goulburn Stockman player is on the rise following a run of impressive performances.
Jax Burgess has been selected to play for NSW in the School Sport Australia 12 Years and Under Championship in Townsville from July 29 to August 4 and his mother Bria said the achievement was well deserved.
"He works pretty hard," she said.
"He's a boy of very few words, but he's always worked very hard for the sport and has a lot of passion for it.
"I also think he has natural talent."
The opportunity for Jax, who has played for the Stockmen for two seasons, came about through the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) sports system.
He was selected to play for the South Coast team at the Wagga Wagga Championships before making the top 34.
The 11-year-old then went to a five day camp in St Gregory's College and from there, the final 17 players were picked.
A spokesperson from the Goulburn Stockmen said they couldn't wait to see what the future held for the "little superstar".
"The congratulations also need to go out to his coach Paul Britton.
"Our players cannot achieve their dreams without the knowledge, hours of training and support of their club coaches."
Jax's career began with the Mittagong Lions when he was five, but his father Ant Burgess grew up in Goulburn and had an affiliation with the Stockmen, so he swapped clubs.
His uncle Colin Clarke is a legend in the sport in Goulburn.
The Southern Highlands resident, who plays as lock, said his biggest strength on the field was his defence.
Although it is unknown at this stage, he is expected to play in the second row for NSW.
Jax wants to be a professional footballer when he grows up and an achievement like this does his dream no harm.
NSW plays Victoria, Queensland and the ACT and at the end of the round matches, the ladder leader plays the team in fourth while second plays third.
The winners will fight it out for the Gary Balkin Cup while the losers will play for the Graham Johnson trophy.
