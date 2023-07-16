Multi-vehicle crash partially closes Hume Highway

One lane of the Hume Highway is closed north of Goulburn due to a multi-vehicle collision.
Emergency services were called just after 8am Monday to Carrick, near the intersection with Rampion Hills Road, some 20km north of Goulburn.
Police said up to six vehicles crashed in the southbound lane. The cause had not been established but heavy fog enveloped the area at the time.
ALSO READ:
Police, a two truck and RFS remain on scene, with the latter clearing debris from the road.
A police spokeswoman said NSW Ambulance was initially called but was not required as no one was injured.
The southbound lane remains closed in the area.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.