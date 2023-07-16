Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Emergency services attend multi-vehicle crash on highway near Goulburn

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated July 17 2023 - 9:32am, first published 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Multi-vehicle crash partially closes Hume Highway
Multi-vehicle crash partially closes Hume Highway

One lane of the Hume Highway is closed north of Goulburn due to a multi-vehicle collision.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.