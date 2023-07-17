A fire that was initially reported as a "small" outbreak kept RFS crews busy well into Saturday night.
The blaze broke out at 3.15pm on Mogo Road, off Oallen Road, some 20km southeast of Windellama.
RFS operational officer, Jacob Boddy, said it was initially reported as a small outbreak but when crews arrived, it became clear more resources were needed. They called in heavy plant to contain the fire and at its peak, 10 appliances and 45 personnel were on scene.
He said the blaze broke out in difficult to reach terrain and moved east at about 5km/h.
"Conditions on Saturday were such that the fire picked up speed and took off," he said.
By 5pm, the wind died down and crews were able to gain the upper hand. A dozer built a control line around the outbreak and cleared dangerous and burnt trees, allowing most firefighters to leave the scene. Two units patrolled overnight and returned the following day to black out the fire.
No property was threatened. The cause is under investigation.
RFS Southern Tablelands crews also attended a fire at Paling Yards north of Taralga on Saturday.
It comes amid fears of a "dangerous" bushfire season ahead, given the Bureau of Meteorology's declaration of an El Nino system this summer.
NSW RFS Inspector Ben Shepherd said conditions were drying out rapidly across the state. However lingering wet weather in some areas was hampering hazard reduction burns.
"This is why there's going to be an onus very much back on property owners to ensure that their level of preparedness is at the highest level," Mr Shepherd said.
On the weekend of July 8 and 9, 200 firefighters attended more than 60 grassfires, bushfires and spot fires across the state.
