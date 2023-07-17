People in the Goulburn area will have an opportunity next week to hear directly from a senior First Nations representative about the Voice referendum to be held later this year.
Jennie Gordon is the public officer of the Goulburn Mulwaree Aboriginal Community.
A Ngunnawal woman, she was a delegate to the meeting six years ago when First Nations people from all around Australia came together to produce the Uluru Statement from the Heart, to which she is a signatory.
The Uluru Statement calls for a First Nations Voice to be written into the Australian Constitution as a permanent guarantee that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people will be able to make representations to the federal parliament and government on matters affecting them.
At a public meeting hosted by The Goulburn Group (TGG) at the Goulburn Workers Club, Ms Gordon will draw on her extensive knowledge of the history of indigenous people in our area. She will speak about what the Voice means to her, how she believes if will make a difference to First Nations people and how those who support a Yes vote can best support the cause. She will also answer questions about the referendum.
"The referendum is about a change to the Constitution to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as part of Australian society to ensure that they have a voice to parliament," she said.
TGG President Urs Walterlin said it was a great opportunity for voters to hear first hand from a senior First Nations representative about the Voice.
"A lot of misinformation has been circulated over the last few months by the opponents. This has led to significant confusion in the Australian community," he said.
"If you are undecided or leaning towards a No vote, come and listen to what she has to say.
"For those who support a Yes vote, Jennie will share information about how best to promote the cause." Voting in the referendum is compulsory because it involves a proposed change to our founding document, the Constitution."
Voters will be asked to answer Yes or No to the following question: "A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"
If approved, the new section of the Constitution would say the Voice "may make representations" to the parliament and the government, with parliament retaining the right to make decisions.
The event on July 26 starts at 7pm and is free. Bookings can be made through this link https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/hear-uluru-statement-from-the-heart-signatory-jenniegordon-on-the-voice-tickets-650621475347
