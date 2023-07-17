Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Australians receive Commonwealth Government grant to assist with cost of living.

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated July 17 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young Aussie's are set to receive funding to assist with cost of living. Image supplied.
Young Aussie's are set to receive funding to assist with cost of living. Image supplied.

A total of $6 million is being put into a new Commonwealth Government grant program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.