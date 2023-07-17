A total of $6 million is being put into a new Commonwealth Government grant program.
As the cost of living continues to pinch across the country the pressure, particularly on young people, increases with it.
According to Young Carers Australia, more young people are taking on the role as a carer for friends and family to assist with the overall costs for themselves and their loved ones.
The Commonwealth Government grant is set up to provided additional financial aid and support to young people to continue their educational journey while they provide unpaid care to family and friends.
The Young Carer Bursary is offering 1592 grants nationwide, with each grant providing a young carer with up to $3768 to assist them with the costs of education in the 2024 academic year.
Young Carers say that with high inflation on groceries and bills, soaring rents, a housing crisis and low wages growth, funding is important to help to support these young people carry out their vital carer roles.
To be eligible for the grant, citizens must be between the ages of 12 and 25 and provide substantial unpaid care to a family member or friend facing issues with disability, illness, injury, mental health, and aged care, through to dependence on alcohol or drugs.
Carers Australia Alison Brook said that while the care the young Australian's provide to their loved ones is inspiring, it can also result in mental health problems for themselves.
"Young carers are hugely inspiring and provide a nurturing role typically beyond their years," Ms Brook said.
"However, caring comes with considerable pressure that can be very isolating.
"I'm so pleased we are able to provide some financial relief in the form of an educational grant to enable these young people to remain able and committed to their studies."
Young Carers Australia help with many tasks like household chores, paying bills, personal care, giving medication and emotional support.
The grants available will impact and acknowledge the lives of those who are struggling to juggle caring duties alongside education, work and their own personal interests and development.
The Young Carer Bursary Program supports young carers to continue with their education and reduce their need to undertake paid work at the same time as their study and caring duties.
Applications for the 2024 Young Carer Bursary Program will be open from Tuesday, July 18 to Tuesday, September 12 2023.
More information can be found through their website.
