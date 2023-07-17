Community organisations and councils are being encouraged to apply for grants to improve the liveability of their regions.
Federal Hume MP, Angus Taylor, said applications were were open for Growing Regions grants of between $500,000 and $15 million to upgrade existing or build new community facilities, "making our region a better place to live, work and raise a family."
"Eligible projects could include community and sporting facility upgrades that enhance the amenity of towns or projects that help drive stronger economic opportunities for the local community, for example by making regions more inviting for tourists and visitors," he said.
ALSO READ:
Not-for-profit incorporated community organisations in regional areas, including sporting clubs, are eligible to apply for grants, as well as local councils in the following local government areas - Hilltops, Upper Lachlan, Goulburn Mulwaree and Wingecarribee.
"I am happy to assist any community organisation willing to put up their hands for funding, recognising there is only a short window of opportunity to get the necessary paperwork together ahead of applications closing on August 1, 2023.
Further details about the Growing Regions community infrastructure grants, including funding guidelines, can be obtained from Mr Taylor's office or via email at angus.taylor.mp@aph.gov.au.
"I want to make sure our community has every chance to benefit from this latest funding opportunity," Mr Taylor said.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here for the Highlands and here for the Tablelands. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.