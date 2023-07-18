The owner of a Goulburn district home that was extensively damaged by fire late on Monday, July 17 has stressed the importance of smoke alarms.
"If it wasn't for the smoke alarm we might not have got out," the resident, who did not wish to be named, told The Post.
His wife and two children were awoken at 11.30pm Monday after the Middle Arm Road rural property caught fire.
RFS operational officer, Mitchell Butler said crews arrived at the residence, about 1km north of Queen Street, Bradfordville, at 11.50pm.
"The house was well alight when crews arrived," he said.
Seven RFS appliances, one RFS rescue pumper, a NSW Fire and Rescue pumper and 22 personnel were on scene.
Mr Butler said the fire started in the garage and spread into the roof. The family was able to get out of the house in time but ambulance attended as a precaution. No one was injured.
About 60 per cent of the main house was saved but 80pc sustained smoke damage. The home was built of a weatherboard composite material.
The Post also observed internal roof and structural damage to the main house. Bedroom contents were also burnt and a vehicle in the garage destroyed.
Mr Butler said the blaze was contained shortly after 1am Tuesday and crews remained on scene into the early hours to douse hotspots.
RFS and police are investigating the cause. Police forensics arrived at about 9am to start their enquiries. Senior Constable Edwin Robinson said the site would remain a crime scene as a matter of course until forensic work was completed. A report is likely to be prepared for the coroner.
The owner thanked emergency services for their work. On Tuesday morning, he and his family were at a neighbour's home where they stayed overnight. He said the fire-damaged house was insured.
"You can replace possessions but you can't replace people. We're all safe and that's the main thing," he said.
The house fire is the third in the Goulburn district within a month. On June 19, Laggan couple Robin and Richard Wirth lost their Golspie Road home after a fire started in the roof. A GoFundMe campaign is still underway to help the couple.
On Sunday, July 2, a young couple with a baby on the way, lost their house and two large sheds to fire. The blaze broke out on a Silverstream Road rural property, 18km southeast of Tarago at about 10.20pm. A GoFundMe campaign has started for the couple. In addition, a fundraiser will also be held at Tarago Hall from 5pm to 8pm on Saturday, August 5.
