On Sunday, July 2, a young couple with a baby on the way, lost their house and two large sheds to fire. The blaze broke out on a Silverstream Road rural property, 18km southeast of Tarago at about 10.20pm. A GoFundMe campaign has started for the couple. In addition, a fundraiser will also be held at Tarago Hall from 5pm to 8pm on Saturday, August 5.

