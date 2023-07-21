Sam Bryan spends 12 hours a week at Goulburn Skatepark perfecting his scooter tricks.
Now, the 16-year-old wants to teach other young enthusiasts his ways.
ALSO READ:
The idea to start sharing his knowledge came on one of his many afternoons spent at the park.
"I was showing a younger kid a few things and his mum came up to me and suggested I make something out of it," Sam said.
"I thought 'yeah, that's not a bad idea'."
The Trinity Catholic College Year 10 student is running scooter riding sessions for children to teach them how to ride and perform tricks.
Sam has been scootering since he was three-years-old.
When he first started his afternoons and weekends at the skatepark, the athletic teenager was also heavily involved in BMX.
"My mates and I did a bit of both, but I enjoyed the scootering side of things a bit more so I stuck with that."
Sam's favourite trick to perform is a 'double tailwhip' where you rotate the board twice under your feet while in the air and he wants to show younger kids how to do that along with the other knowledge he has.
"I would love to get kids to a point where they feel confident enough to perform what I can."
Along with his time spent at the skatepark on his scooter, the self proclaimed sport enthusiast also plays tennis, rugby league, swims and participates in the odd game of soccer.
While he loves scootering and teaching, Sam admits that he couldn't put up with kids like himself as a teacher in the long run.
"I do want to share my knowledge, but I don't think I could do it full time, I wouldn't want to teach me."
When he graduates school in two years Sam plans on joining the army but is excited to embark on his first entrepreneurial adventure.
"It's always brought me so much joy and I want to pass that joy onto others."
Sam shared a post to social media offering to help kids learn new skills and has had a great response with 10, 11 and 12-year-olds signing up for one-hour training classes that he is keen to run.
"I am a little nervous to be officially teaching, but mainly excited," he said.
Sam will be running one hour sessions for $20 for anyone under 10 years old and $30 for anyone over 10.
He is happy to make any day work as long as it's out of school hours and a parent is able to be present to supervise.
Sam can be contacted through The Goulburn Community Facebook Page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.