Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn scooter enthusiast Sam teaches kids about the sport

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated July 21 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sam Bryan spends 12 hours a week at Goulburn Skatepark perfecting his scooter tricks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.