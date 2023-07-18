Goulburn Post
Information sought for woman missing in Southern Tablelands

By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated July 18 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 12:30pm
Tina was last seen on Sunday night. Image by NSW police.
A coordinated land search, with assistance of Police Rescue and the SES commenced 9.15am today for a woman missing from the Southern Tablelands.

