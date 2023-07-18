A coordinated land search, with assistance of Police Rescue and the SES commenced 9.15am today for a woman missing from the Southern Tablelands.
34-year-old Tina Quinn was last seen at a property on Yass River Road, Yass River, about 10.30am on Sunday, July 16.
ALSO READ:
She was in contact with family about 5pm the same day via text message, however, has not been able to be contacted since.
Officers attached to The Hume Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to locate her.
Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare.
Tina is described as being of African appearance, about 175cm tall, of thin build, with light brown hair, light brown eyes and a tattoo of three - five pointed stars on the back of her neck.
Anyone who sees Tina is urged to contact or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.