A fundraiser will be held next month for a couple who lost everything in a Tarago district house fire in early July.
Dylan Murphy and his partner, Anna Ciesiolka, lost the home they shared with Anna's father in a blaze on Sunday, July 2. Two large sheds and a vehicle were also destroyed.
The blaze broke out at 10.20pm on the Silverstream Road property, 18km southeast of Tarago. It took 27 firefighters three hours to bring the fire under control.
The house and most of the couple's possessions, including nursery items for their baby due in September, were destroyed. A vehicle was also burnt, however Mr Murphy managed to save a utility.
Since then, donations have flooded in for the family. A GoFundMe campaign, organised by Charlotte Murphy, has raised $5530 towards a $10,000 target in just 15 days. The money will go towards the cost of new items for the baby.
A relation told The Post that people had been very generous, with donation of clothes and other items for the couple and the baby.
Another fundraiser will be held at Tarago Hall on Saturday, August 5 to help the couple "rebuild their lives." This includes purchase of a family vehicle.
Belinda Bradbury-Walsh and members of the Murphy family have organised the free "family day" from 5pm to 8pm. It will feature singer Paul Grierson, a barbecue, cakes, drinks, a silent auction, a "fun-packed" live auction and lucky door prize.
Businesses including The Loaded Dog Hotel, Sweet Treats by Laura, Boxwell Electrical and Graythwaite Estate have donated auction items.
Tarago Progress Association has donated the hall's use for the alcohol-free function.
"We're hoping for a good turn-up," the family relation said.
"Everyone is doing a bit and it becomes a lot. People have been amazing and it has meant a great deal. We're very blessed in the way the community has looked after them. They are being very strong."
People can donate to the GoFundMe campaign organized by Charlotte Murphy.
