Former senior staff member and two-term councillor of Crookwell Shire Council, Donald John Southwell, has passed away at the age of eighty-nine.
In addition to his dual roles with Council, Mr Southwell was heavily involved in community groups and activities over many years and in 2018 was named the Upper Lachlan Citizen of the Year.
Mayor Pam Kensit described Mr Southwell as a dedicated and committed member of many organisations who had achieved great things for Crookwell and the Shire.
"This is a tragic loss, obviously for his family and friends but also for the broader community," Mayor Kensit said.
"It's never possible to put into words the impact of any person upon their passing, but Don Southwell was a particularly community-focused person and his accomplishments, efforts and example will be appreciated for many years to come."
Mr Southwell was born at Balgowlah on November 27, 1933. He was educated at Manly West Public School, Balgowlah Primary School and North Sydney Technical College before completing a Diploma in Civil Engineering.
His first job was in the Division of Wood Technology of the Forestry Commission and his first job in local government was in 1953 as a cadet engineer at Warringah Shire Council. He subsequently worked in local government at councils in Namoi, Glen Innes, Bowral, Murrurundi and Nymboida before qualifying as a Town and Country Planner.
He then worked for the State Planning Authority at Grafton, Taree, Tweed and Moree, Campbelltown and Parramatta before returning to local Government and commencing at the Crookwell Shire Council as deputy engineer and town planner from 1987 until his retirement, aged 60, in 1993.
His achievements while working for Crookwell Shire Council included:
The Southwell family moved to Crookwell in 1987. Although this decision was largely based on taking up employment, it was also intended as part of Mr Southwell's retirement planning. But if anything, he only got busier.
Following his period as a staff member, Don was elected to Crookwell Council in September, 1996 and served two terms until September, 2004, immediately preceding the amalgamation as Upper Lachlan Shire Council.
He served one year as deputy mayor and was the council's delegate to Southern Tablelands Regional Library, Sydney Water Catchment Advisory Council, Crookwell Tourism Association and was a Grabine Lakeside Park Trustee.
In addition to his roles with the council, Mr Southwell was involved in numerous community organisations, including:
During his early years of employment, he served two terms of National Service as an Aircraftman (Recruit).
Mr Southwell married his wife Beryl on August 17, 1957 and they travelled from town to town during the course of his employment, along with their four children, Christine (born 1959), Fiona (1962), Jennifer (1965) and Wayne (1968).
He is predeceased by Beryl who passed away on May 21, 2020. Mr Southwell will be laid to rest at Crookwell Lawn Cemetery following a service at the Wesley Uniting Church in Crookwell starting 11am on July 26, 2023.
Vale Don Southwell.
