Soweto Gospel Choir are bringing their spirit-lifting experience to Goulburn as part of their nationwide tour.
The three-time Grammy-winning choir will criss-cross the country across four months with their tour Hope.
The choir is set to be bringing songs of power and inspiration to everyone who attends.
Presented by Andrew Kay, Soweto Gospel Choir's new show celebrates the music of protest and freedom from Mandela's South Africa to the Civil Rights Movement of Martin Luther King's 1950s America.
Mr Kay said he is excited to share the show.
"It's always a special treat to bring the unique and inspirational power of Soweto Gospel Choir to Aussie shores, Mr Kay said.
"The energy and presence they bring is unparalleled, and following a smash season at the 2023 Adelaide Fringe, we're excited to share their extraordinary talent with the rest of Australia."
Hope opens with a rousing program of South African freedom songs, before the repertoire echoes down through time to the USA, with renditions of the protest music of the Civil Rights Movement, including works by legendary artists James Brown, Sam Cooke, Stevie Wonder and the one-and-only Aretha Franklin.
Soweto's Choir Master Shimmy Jiyane said that the show is close to the hearts of all those involved.
"Hope is a special show for all of us in the Soweto Gospel Choir, Mr Jiyane said.
"These are the songs that we grew up on; that inspired us and that keep inspiring us. Hope showcases how the power of song and the power of performance can inspire and soundtrack real change."
Formed to celebrate the unique and inspirational power of African Gospel music, Soweto Gospel Choir draws on the best talent from the many churches in and around Soweto.
Soweto Gospel Choir is dedicated to sharing the joy of faith through music with audiences around the world and has received critical acclaim and audience adoration for their powerful renditions of African American spirituals, gospel, folk, and contemporary music.
The show will be coming Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Auburn Street, on Thursday, October 5.
Tickets can be purchased through their website.
