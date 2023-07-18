Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Soweto Gospel Choir brings their show to Goulburn

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated July 19 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soweto Choir comes to Goulburn in October. Image supplied.
Soweto Choir comes to Goulburn in October. Image supplied.

Soweto Gospel Choir are bringing their spirit-lifting experience to Goulburn as part of their nationwide tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.