Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn Disability Forum celebrate Christmas in July at Workers Club

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated July 20 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 150 people gathered for the annual Goulburn Disability Forum Christmas in July event at the Goulburn Workers Club on Wednesday, July 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.