More than 150 people gathered for the annual Goulburn Disability Forum Christmas in July event at the Goulburn Workers Club on Wednesday, July 19.
The auditorium was lit up by fairy lights and music as the group prepared for an afternoon of food, prizes and entertainment.
MC Laura Victo was first to take to the microphone to welcome guests.
"I want to acknowledge the traditional owners of this land and thank all our members for making this event possible."
She also paid tribute to the sponsors who had got behind the event and offered up prizes.
Chair of the Goulburn Disability Forum Fiona Young was then welcomed to the stage to explain the purpose behind the organisation.
"I'm so excited for us all to join together today to celebrate the hard work of the Goulburn Disability Forum, Ms Young said.
"We encourage all of you to join the forum as we continue to advocate for your rights within the community."
Joining Ms Young was representative for the forum, Susie Baird who explained the benefits of becoming a member of the group.
"Joining the forum provides members with the opportunity to connect with other people within the community and discuss the issues faced by people living with a disability," Ms Baird said.
Forum members, along with their carers and other attendees then flocked to the dance floor as singer Faith Nuku performed two songs before the lunch began.
Guests mingled tableside over a bit of lunch before Ms Victo and Ms Baird were welcomed back to the stage to announce the lucky door prize winners for the afternoon.
After raffle winners accepted their prizes, carer Heni Pearson entertained guests with a contemporary dance accompanied by her husband Michael Pearson to the song 'unconditionally' by Katy Perry.
"It was a real treat to dance with my lovely husband to entertain the crowd," Ms Pearson said.
Support worker Fernando Christian Manek then took the stage and wowed guests with some singalong performances of Christmas carols accompanied by his acoustic guitar.
The event concluded with Ms Pearson running a Zumba class for the group.
The Goulburn Disability Forum acts as a support system for anyone within the community with a disability as well as their loved ones.
Overall, Ms Pearson considered the event to be a successful way to celebrate Christmas in July.
"The event went well. We are happy with the fantastic results, Ms Pearson said.
"Thanks to everyone involved."
