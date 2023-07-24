Sam Bryan scooter lessons
Looking to learn how to ride a scooter or know someone who might be? At just 16, Sam Bryan is offering to share the skills he has learned through 13 years of experience. The young enthusiast is offering hour long sessions outside of school hours for anyone with any experience. If it sounds like something you might be interested in, he is taking bookings through his Facebook page.
Crowne Theatre Cafe - licensed cafe, play centre and function venue in Crookwell
The Crowne Theatre Cafe is the perfect place to entertain the kids, grab a coffee or host your next event. With a fully functioning cafe with food and drinks, come bring the kids and relax knowing they will be entertained for hours in the indoor play centre. The centre is located at 132 Goulburn Street and open Thursday 10am-5pm Friday and Saturday 10am-4pm reopen 6pm-9pm Sunday 10am- 4pm.
Brewin Beanz cafe by Elite Care
Brewin Beanz is run by owners of Elite Care services. The cafe gives clients the opportunity to serve the community while offering life lessons such as cooking, cleaning and customer service. The cafe is serving coffee, milkshakes, hot meals and sandwiches as well as supporting local businesses by stocking candles, sauces and soaps. The cafe is located at 1/31 Clinton Street and open seven days a week.
Priority Games
An opportunity to play board and card games with like-minded gamers takes place at newly opened Priority Games. Along with the opportunity to play games such as Magic the Gathering and a variety of board games throughout the week, there is the chance to purchase card games such as Dragon Shield and Articulate! The shop is located at 113 Auburn Street and open Thursday to Monday.
Milo and Moo handmade chocolates
Satisfy your sweet tooth with delicious custom made chocolates made to order. The kitchen is located on the outskirts of Goulburn and can deliver treats straight to your door with orders through their website. There is also a store at the Goulburn Rotary Markets each month.
The Goulburn Donut Shop
New owners have taken over The Goulburn Donut Shop on Russell Street and the flavours are endless. From classic strawberry and chocolate to loaded salted caramel, the shop has something for everyone. If you're in the mood for something savoury the shop is also serving sandwiches.
