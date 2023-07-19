Magistrate grants conditional bail to hotel robbery accused

A woman accused of robbery and possession of a prohibited drug has been granted conditional bail.
Elizabeth Korsen, 43, appeared via audio-visual link from Dillwynia Correctional Centre in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, July 19.
The Goulburn woman was charged in May with one count each of robbery with an offensive weapon and possession of a prohibited drug. The court previously heard that on Monday, May 22, Korsen had allegedly threatened staff at an Auburn Street hotel with a knife and left with cash and alcohol.
She was refused bail at Goulburn Local Court on May 23.
On Wednesday (July 19), solicitor Matt Adam said his client had a "long history of drug and alcohol addiction" and was currently on the methadone program.
"It is not a case of her going into custody and addressing these issues. She had been engaged in a Pathways (rehabilitation) program previously and continued this in prison," he said.
"Her record reflects matters at the lower end of the scale. She is very desirous of seeking treatment to turn her life around and I ask that she be given the opportunity to take advantage of those circumstances."
Mr Adam said a bed would become available on Friday, July 21 at Arcadia House, a drug and alcohol detoxification facility in the ACT. He requested that Korsen be discharged to Pathways' Goulburn management and taken directly from Dillwynia to Arcadia House.
Police prosecutor, Gabrielle Coombs said the charges were very serious and that Korsen had consumed alcohol before committing the alleged offences in May.
However she told the court it was "more than appropriate" that Korsen be given the opportunity for rehabilitation on conditional terms.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie described the charges as "very, very serious allegations."
"There's a way to go to finalise this and you are lucky to have a bed available at Arcadia House...and to have support from Pathways," she said.
"You have a huge opportunity and it's up to you to make the most of that."
Magistrate Beattie granted Korsen's release to Pathways and Arcadia House on condition she followed all their directions.
"If you don't, you will be in breach of bail," she said.
The matter was adjourned to Goulburn Local Court on August 9 for mention.
