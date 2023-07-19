The Goulburn Motorcycle Club is gearing up for its first club race meeting at its new High View motocross track this Sunday.
The Club is expecting a great turn out of local and visiting riders and spectators for the weekend's event, which will be the first of three rounds to be held this year.
Club President Richard Toparis said club members had put in months of preparation to be ready to host the first club race day, installing key infrastructure including new seating and start gates.
Racing kicks off at 9am Sunday, July 23 with racers aged between seven to over 50s at the North Goulburn track.
A full canteen will be operating and spectators have free entry to enjoy the racing from vantage points around the track.
Mr Toparis thanked the local businesses which had generously sponsored the Club and MX series.
Division one nippers are able to ride the nippers track all day.
Entries for the weekend are open with anyone looking to try their hand on the newly outfitted motocross circuit can sign up at the Ridernet website.
The club is Australia's oldest motorcycle club being founded in 1911.
Mr Toparis said Goulburn has a long and proud history of motorcycling milestone achievements, including hosting Australia's first Motorcycle Grand Prix in 1924, with the 100 year anniversary to be celebrated next year.
