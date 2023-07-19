Goulburn Post
Goulburn Motorcycle club holds High View MX track meeting

Updated July 19 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 2:30pm
Riders gear up for the upcoming season at the new track. Image by Burney Wong.
The Goulburn Motorcycle Club is gearing up for its first club race meeting at its new High View motocross track this Sunday.

