An event that attracts hundreds of students annually to Goulburn is among those receiving a financial boost.
Goulburn Mulwaree councillors signed off on dispersal of $28,000 to community events and organisations at their meeting on Tuesday, July 18.
Rotary Club of Goulburn's Science and Engineering Challenge, to be held at Veolia Arena on August 4, has been granted $5000, plus half the $448 venue hire cost.
The University of Newcastle runs the day with the help of Rotary volunteers. The club is donating $1000 to the event, which is expected to cost $10,000.
Rotary member Alex Oliver said the day involved hands on activities for eight secondary schools in the Goulburn area. The activities are tested and measured before being scored. Students are encouraged to work as a team and the winning school receives a trophy. The school is also invited to participate in a regional science and engineering challenge, with the opportunity of progressing to the nationals.
Mayor Peter Walker described it as a "great initiative" that deserved support.
Goulburn Rotary Club president and deputy mayor, Steve Ruddell, declared a non-pecuniary, non-significant conflict of interest in the matter and left the room during discussion. Cr Walker and Carol James declared the same, given their Rotary membership, but stayed for debate as the conflict wasn't "of a significant nature."
Meantime, the 2023 Christmas in the Park has scored $5750 in assistance. The event includes family entertainment, food stalls and a visit from Santa.
Last year it received a $10,000 state government grant but without this help in 2023, organisers requested the same amount from the council. Councillors instead gave $5000 plus $750 to help cover park hire.
Christmas in the Park also attracts local business sponsorship. Mayor Peter Walker and Cr Carol James voted against the donation. The former said while the event was "sensational," it was privately organised and argued it attracted a state grant last year due to COVID-19.
"I don't have a problem with the recommendation but I don't think the parameters this year and last have been taken into account," Cr Walker said.
"We are going into tough times and there will be harder decisions to make (about grants) around the table."
Cr Ruddell, a co-organiser, also declared a conflict of interest in the matter and left the room during debate.
He also excused himself during discussion about an ultimately approved $5000 grant to the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce's Explore Local Business Expo. The event, including exhibitions, workshops and networking, will be held at the Veolia Arena on October 20 and 21.
Chamber president, Darrell Weekes, expected the expo to draw upward of 3000 people. It is also aimed at encouraging people to shop local.
Cr Ruddell is the Chamber's vice-president.
Another major event, the Lilac City Festival has also received $5000 towards running costs. The council will also provide traffic control and road closures.
The festival will be held from Thursday, September 28 to Monday, October 2. Organisers expect up to 5000 people across the weekend.
Cr Carol James, the festival committee's president, declared a conflict of interest in the matter and left the meeting during discussion.
In other decisions, the Country Universities Centre Goulburn campus received $4990 to help with new teleconferencing facilities. Cr Bob Kirk, the CUC chairman, excused himself from debate.
The Goulburn RSL Sub Branch has scored a $5000 grant to cover the cost of a public address system and other equipment for the 2024 Anzac Day services.
Cr Ruddell declared a pecuniary conflict of interest in the matter as he undertakes casual work for the supplier.
