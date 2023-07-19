Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Hume Highway lanes north of Gunning closed due to crash

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated July 19 2023 - 7:15pm, first published 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Truck and car crash closes both lanes of Hume Highway
Truck and car crash closes both lanes of Hume Highway

Update Wednesday 7pm

Police have confirmed that a man has been airlifted to hospital following a crash between a car and truck on the Hume Highway near Gunning at 4.30pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.