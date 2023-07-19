Truck and car crash closes both lanes of Hume Highway

Police have confirmed that a man has been airlifted to hospital following a crash between a car and truck on the Hume Highway near Gunning at 4.30pm.
A spokesperson said the male driver of a car, believed to be aged in his 70s, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to The Canberra Hospital in a critical condition.
The driver of the semi-trailer - a 50-year-old man - was not injured. He has been taken for mandatory testing.
A crime scene has been established. Specialist officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
RMS officers are also on scene.
All northbound lanes of the Hume Highway remain closed just north of Gunning.
Both lanes of the Hume Highway north of Gunning are closed due to a crash.
A heavy vehicle car carrier collided at about 4.30pm with a white car, some two to five kilometres north of Gunning, near Veterans Road, RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler said.
The car's male driver is trapped by confinement.
Police, ambulance and NSW Fire and Rescue are also on scene. No details of injuries are available at this stage.
Both northbound lanes have been closed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
The Traffic Management Centre advises that northbound light vehicles already in the area can use Cullerin Road at Gunning to re-join the Hume Highway at Breadalbane.
Northbound heavy vehicles will be diverted onto the Barton Highway at Yass, to then use the Federal Highway to re-join the Hume Highway at Yarra.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time for these diversions.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.